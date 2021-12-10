COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is now hosting weekly Covid vaccination clinics at its offices, located at 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House.
The clinic will be held every Wednesday in December from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. The County’s DOH will be providing all Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations, including booster doses, along with Flu shots at this weekly clinic.
Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. This is a walk-in clinic. The Department of Health will also have a rotating weekly clinic throughout Cape May County.
- Tuesday Dec. 14th 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Villas Volunteer Fire Company, 1647 Bayshore Rd. – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
- Wednesday Dec. 15th 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,790 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 74,192 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 63,613 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 69% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
“New COVID cases remain elevated in New Jersey, and it is important to get your vaccination and booster dose,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Getting vaccinated will help make our holiday gatherings safer and protect us during these winter months that are spent more indoors.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 13,476 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 12.636 of those are now off quarantine.
More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
Sadly, we are announcing the passing of three individuals, a 72-year-old female from Ocean City, an 83-year-old female from Ocean City, and a 44-year-old female from Middle Township.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” said Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”