COURT HOUSE - April 8: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,063 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,529 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 250 doses of the Covid vaccine April 7, for a total of 16,192 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 40,674 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 29,389 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
The New Jersey Department of Health’s latest Covid Activity Level Report was released April 8, and while the entire state remains high, the southeast section, where Cape May County is located, has the lowest case rate, once again. Cape May County makes up the southeast, with Atlantic and Cumberland counties. The case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.31, with the second-lowest coming in at 29.76, in the central west.
The case rate of 27.31 also marks a decrease from last week, at 28.66. The southeast is also home to the second-lowest percent positivity rate of 8.48%. Six total sections split up the state in these rankings.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.