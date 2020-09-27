Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council members awarded a $577,000 contract to Command Co. Sept. 22 for road reconstruction on numerous streets that recently underwent utility improvements 

According to Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the repairs on about a half-dozen streets will further implement one of the major priorities for the municipality - following up on water and sewer infrastructure installation where roads were torn up of necessity and improving flood mitigation and drainage.   

“This is especially critical now as hurricane season is still here and nor'easter season is arriving. We’re also very seriously considering putting a pumping station at the new community center to be built at the old school site, on Park Avenue,” said Desiderio. 

