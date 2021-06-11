COURT HOUSE - The Covid pandemic didn’t stop Fare Free Transportation from completing its mission to assist Cape May County residents.
According to a release, while many people worked from home during the initial shut down due to Covid, there were many residents who still required Fare Free Transportation, both in life-sustaining medical trips and for meal delivery to home-bound residents. The medical trips were essential for the most vulnerable, which included kidney dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.
The drivers took every precaution with those trips, including mandatory mask-wearing, Virex spray, rubber gloves, wipes and social distancing.
Fare Free Transportation operated under the governor's order to keep 50% maximum capacity. Throughout the entire pandemic, there was no Covid transmission between staff and clients during the transportation process.
“I can’t say enough positive things about the work from our entire Fare Free Transportation staff,” stated Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to Fare Free Transportation. “Our drivers did everything to keep our residents safe and ensured that essential trips took place to get life-preserving medical services.”
Cape May County Fare Free Transportation worked closely with the Cape May County Department of Health to ensure all health and safety protocols were followed. Cape May County has had one of the lowest rates of transmission among all New Jersey counties per capita during the pandemic.
“I want to thank Commissioner Hayes and all of Fare Free Transportation for continuing their amazing work that they always have done through the pandemic,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Anytime anything needed to be done with transportation, Fare Free Transportation was right there, and Commissioner Hayes helped coordinate all of it. They really met the moment.”
Fare Free has already taken its next step towards the future. They began offering riders a new and more effective way to book trips.
Since April 1, all riders have been able to schedule rides through the Uber app. Riders can and are encouraged to pre-register through the Uber app and start booking trips when they need them.
Fare Free has been providing demand response service to countywide senior citizens, disabled residents, veterans, individuals of low income, and the general public for over 45 years. The Uber App can be download from the App Store and is free.
Clients who do not have smartphones or unable to access this technology are welcome to call the Fare Free office and the staff will book the trip for them, at 609 889-3700.