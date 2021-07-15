COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Board of Commissioners and the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services announced the reopening of the four county senior centers July 15. The Senior Center locations are:
- Lower Cape Senior Center - 2612 Bayshore Rd., Villas, 609-886-5161
- North Wildwood Senior Center - 10th and Central avenues, North Wildwood, 609-729-2090
- Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center – 1369 Stagecoach Rd., Palermo, 609-390-9409
- Howard S. Stainton Ocean City Senior Center - 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, 609-398-2552
According to a county release, each senior center offers daily lunch and plenty of planned activities.
“We are so excited to see our seniors returning to the centers”, stated Mary E. Dozier, executive director of the Division. “We have spruced up the senior centers, and coming this fall, we are adding new and exciting programming through a partnership with Stockton University."
Currently, the senior centers offer activities such as billiards, bingo, line dancing, card games, tai chi, mah-jongg, and much more.
“This is an important day to have our senior centers reopened,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services. “The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but we are especially happy to welcome the community back to our centers.”
Senior center hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling a senior center the day before attending. To arrange for transportation through Cape May County Fare Free Transportation, call 609-889-3700.
For more information, call the Cape May County Division of Aging & Disability Services, at 609-886-2784.