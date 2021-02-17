COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health Feb. 17 announced 32 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 6,535 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,005 of those are now off quarantine.
Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case included in the nonresident active cases.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.
The county Health Department administered 402 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 16, for a total of 7,893 doses, so far. The state Health Department reports 21,165 doses of the vaccine were administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the county Health Department and other entities. The total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
County Covid cases are down again. Total cases were down 12% when comparing Feb. 10 to Feb. 16 versus the seven days prior, according to data from the county Health Department.
The website covidactnow.com reports that the rate of transmission (RT) in the county is .91. When reviewing RT data, any number below 1.0 means the spread of the virus is slowing at that time.