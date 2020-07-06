COURT HOUSE - A new drainage project that will bring relief to residents in the area of Atlantic and Pacific avenues will soon be underway.
According to a release, Middle Township approved the work in last year’s budget and will announce the contractor at the July 6 Township Committee meeting.
Vineland-based Perna Finnigan was awarded the contract and will soon begin the work, at a cost of $174,799.30.
The project will take about 120 days, with completion expected by the fall, stated Vince Orlando, the engineer on the project. The township planned for the improvements after hearing from residents affected by drainage problems after excessive rainfall.
“There was ponding water after incredible amounts of rain,” Orlando stated.
In an effort to be responsive to homeowners, the township's committee planned for and approved the drainage improvements. Around 15 to 20 homeowners in the original Court House area, off Route 9, are affected by the issue. The homes in the neighborhood are between 60 to 70 years old, and the stormwater system serving the area was due for improvement, Orlando stated.
The project will include retrofitting and updating the older systems, adding new infrastructure elements and components that will eliminate drainage issues.