SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department is partnering with ParkMobile, a top-rated mobile parking app company, to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices.
According to a release, from May 15 through Labor Day (Sept. 6), the city’s usual dates when parking fees are required at designated parking spaces, the ParkMobile app will be available at nearly 900 parking spaces around town for beachgoers, residents and visitors.
Several years ago, Sea Isle City instituted the use of parking kiosks to collect parking fees. In addition to those kiosks, motorists can now use the ParkMobile app to park at any space that requires a parking fee.
The ParkMobile app has over 23 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app.
To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.
ParkMobile has a large base of users in New Jersey and across the tri-state area. There are currently over 2 million users in the state, and the app is widely available at many Jersey Shore locations, including Asbury Park, Belmar, Ocean City, Cape May, Atlantic City and Wildwood.
Beyond the Garden State, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast Corridor, from Washington to Philadelphia and New York City.
“We are looking forward to the rollout of this new app to help with our parking fee program,” stated Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen. “We’ve been working with the team from Park Mobile to get this program up and running, and we’re happy to launch this new program. The Park Mobile app is very user friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk, and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices.”
"ParkMobile is excited to expand our availability at the Jersey Shore with the launch of Sea Isle City," stated Jon Ziglar, chief executive officer, ParkMobile. "We are available virtually everywhere you go in the Garden State, making it safe and easy to pay for parking."