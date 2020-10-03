WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest commissioners discussed pedestrian safety in response to public comment at their Sept. 23 meeting.
Police Capt. Robert Lloyd said even if a painted crosswalk isn’t on the roadway, pedestrians have the right of way under the law, at any intersection. However, commissioners agreed it’s time pedestrians have some accountability.
“You may be right, but you may be dead right,” Commissioner David Thompson, in charge of public safety, said of pedestrians brazenly entering intersections.
Mayor Don Cabrera asked that residents identify any particularly problematic areas so the borough could add signage to try to get drivers to slow down and look for pedestrians but agreed that there needs to be more accountability from those on foot.
“You should not go across that crosswalk without looking in both directions, and you shouldn’t automatically assume when you take that first step out there the cars are going to stop for you,” Cabrera said. “It’s incumbent upon both the vehicle driver and the pedestrian to be courteous to each other and take their time.”
“People come here on vacation and leave some things at home, mainly their brains,” Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould said.