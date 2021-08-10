LT Logo

VILLAS – Lower Township Council members, in an Aug. 2 meeting, approved a person-to-person liquor license transfer from Jake’s Bar and Grill to Bay House Restaurant Inc. 

According to the resolution, “Aapplication has been filed for a person-to-person transfer… issued to Bay House Restaurant Inc.,” at 1075 Bayshore Rd., in Villas. 

The resolution also notes that “the submitted application form is complete in all respects, the transfer fees have been paid and the license has been properly renewed for the current license term,” and “the applicant is qualified to be licensed by all standards…” 

The license is effective, as of Aug. 3. 

“Good luck to the new owners,” Council member Kevin Coombs said.  

