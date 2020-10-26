Murphy Photo - USE THIS ONE.JPG
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 24 signed Executive Order No. 191. 

According to a release, the order extends the public health emergency that was declared March 9 through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, Aug. 1, Aug. 27 and Sept. 25. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed. 

“Today’s (Oct. 24) new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” stated Murphy. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources. Keeping New Jerseyans safe is our highest priority, today and every day. We are again extending the public health emergency in order to do exactly that.”

Executive Order No. 191 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the public health emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 191, click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments