WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky Sept. 29 announced that the Borough of Woodbine has made application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Small Cities Program, in the amount of $400,000, to replace the aging water system beneath portions of Madison Avenue and Clay Street, and to reconstruct the affected areas of those same rights-of-way, as needed, to ADA standards.
According to a municipal release, the major components of this project will include replacing the existing water main to code, replacement of water services, installation of additional valves, replacement and relocation of fire hydrants to improve accessibility for fire service, and reconstruction of the affected roadways.
“If this application is approved, it will leverage a recently awarded $165,000 DOT grant for this location, which will initiate the first phase of a much larger project,” stated Pikolycky.
The Small Cities Program is an extremely competitive funding opportunity that provides grants to develop or improve public facilities and infrastructure.
“As Woodbine has enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship with DCA and its Small Cities Program, as well as with DOT, we look forward to continuing those relationships with what we hope is a favorable review of this recent application,” Pikolycky stated.