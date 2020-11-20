COURT HOUSE - During this time when positive COVID-19 cases are rising, Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services would like to remind Cape May County residents that the County Division of Social Services, Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Division of Veterans’ Services continue to be operational and assisting Cape May County residents with their social service needs via telephone, emails, and online assistance.
“While the Social Services building is minimally open to the public, to protect both the public and our dedicated staff, services will continue to be provided as allowable under existing CDC protocols. Benefits and services will continue to be provided throughout the duration of the COVID 19 crisis with safety guidelines in place, " Pierson explained, in a statement issued in a press release.
“At this point, it is not necessary for most residents to physically come to the Social Services building. The majority of business can be successfully conducted by telephone, email, and/or online. I urge residents to call ahead for information regarding services, this helps to keep everyone safe and is hopefully more convenient for our residents, he added.”
Here is how to conduct business at the Social Services Building without having to enter the building:
Division of Social Services:
To apply for Workfirst New Jersey GA/TANF (Cash Assistance), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (Food Assistance), and/or New Jersey Family Care Medicaid (Health Insurance) go to www.njhelps.org. Online applications are strongly encouraged, but paper applications are available for anyone not having access to a computer.
Please make sure to include a telephone number on all applications. Thos with questions about cash assistance or SNAP please call (609) 886-6200 ext.2329. If a question is related to Medicaid, use extension 2428. If a live operator does not answer, please leave a message. Calls will be returned.
Those who have applied for benefits and need to provide additional information may email documents, as an attachment, to socialservices@cmcbss.com, fax to (609) 889-9332, or use the dropbox in the front of the building.
Those with questions related to Emergency Assistance, including ongoing Temporary Shelter Voucher questions or other questions related to homelessness, call (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434. If a live operator does not answer, please leave a message. Calls will be returned. After hours, weekends, and holidays please call 211 for homeless questions or placements.
Those with questions for other units, contact the call center, at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2329. If you, or someone you know, are experiencing homelessness and do not have a phone or you are unable to PIN your EBT card via the phone, please present to the Social Services building for in-person service.
Division of Aging and Disability Services:
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. State Health Insurance Counselors are actively engaged in telephone appointments to assist Cape May County seniors in their Medicare Part D plan selection. Those needing assistance please call (609) 886-2784. (In-person appointments are made only for extraordinary circumstances). If you need to speak to someone regarding mobile meals or other available services or to make an Adult Protective Services referral, call (609) 886-2784.
Division of Veterans’ Services
Staff is actively assisting our Veterans with Disability and VA pension claims, applications for Aid and Attendance Care, and VA Healthcare enrollment. Contact the Division of Veterans’ Services for personalized assistance, at (609) 886-2763. Those needing information on the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans’ Cemetery can also obtain that information by calling (609) 886-2763.
Mail Drop Box
A mail drop box is located in the front of the building and is clearly marked. This mail drop box can be used for all divisions and is accessible 24/7. If possible, please put your documentation in a sealed envelope and include the recipient’s name or division on the outside. This will help to assure that it reaches the intended recipient ina timely manner.
“All three divisions Social Services, Aging and Disability, and Veterans’ Services have seen an increase in the request for benefits and services. At the same time, staff has had to adjust the way that they do business to keep our residents and employees safe. I am proud to say that our dedicated staff has met that challenge,” stated Freeholder Pierson.