51435376149_dc542587da_c.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy, First Lady Tammy Murphy, state, county, and local officials meet with President Joe Biden, in Manville and the surrounding area, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida Sept. 7.

 Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Sept. 7 ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities Sept. 8-10, to honor the 27 individuals who have died and four individuals who remain missing in the wake of Tropical Storm Ida.

“Tropical Storm Ida has brought significant loss and devastation to our great state,” stated Murphy. “It is with immense sadness that we mourn the loss of all those who perished and those who remain missing in the wake of this historic storm. We vow to honor and remember each one them as part of our New Jersey family.”

For the full text of Executive Order No. 260, click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments