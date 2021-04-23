Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - April 23: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.  

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,435 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,942 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is included in the nonresident active cases. 

The New Jersey Health Department reports that 46,570 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 36,689 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.  

The Cape May County Government website has links for Covid information that people are looking for. There are direct links to registering for the vaccine, how to get vaccinated, the Covid dashboard, volunteer opportunities, finding Covid vaccine appointments, testing information, and other frequently asked questions. The website address is capemaycountynj.gov 

All New Jersey residents 16 years old and up are eligible for the vaccine. 

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov. 

