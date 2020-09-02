TRENTON - As schools gear up to reopen for some mode of in-person instruction, three Assembly Democrats sponsor legislation to help districts acquire COVID-19 related goods and services, such as personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.
According to a release, the legislation unanimously passed the full Assembly last week. Specifically, the bill (A-4461) would require that the state award a contract to a bidder for the purchase of COVID-19 related goods by school districts. Contracts may be awarded as needed to fill the demand and would not necessarily be limited to one bidder.
Assemblywomen Pamela Lampitt (D-6th), Mila Jasey (D-27th) and Annette Quijano (D-20th), sponsors of the bill, issued the following joint statement:
"This measure takes a very significant step in helping our schools obtain the necessary supplies to ensure the health and safety of all their students and staff in the upcoming year. With many schools slated to reopen in just a few weeks for in-person instruction in varying forms, districts will need to have a stock of supplies available, such as masks, thermometers and much more. Procuring these supplies through state contracts would assure reliability, quality, expediency and affordability and ensure the burden of finding and buying needed items doesn’t fall on districts alone.”