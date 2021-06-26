LT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS – Lower Township Council June 21 held a public hearing on a club liquor license for the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club, on Sunset Boulevard, after a letter from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife asked for the license to be denied. 

There is an ongoing dispute regarding ownership of the property where the club is located. 

The Sportsmen’s Club, founded in 1949, moved to its current location in 1957, from a flood area at Cape May Point. According to the Sportsmen’s Club website, the state purchased the property in 1999, and a disagreement of ownership began. 

Club members packed the meeting, expecting to declare the merits of the private venue; however, no one from the state or public spoke against the license. 

Lower Township Solicitor David Stefankiewicz advised the council that the land dispute had no bearing on the liquor license renewal.  

Council voted unanimously to approve the license. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments