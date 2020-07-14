TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 13 signed Executive Order 165, which lifts 50% capacity limits on NJ TRANSIT and private-carrier buses, trains, light rail vehicles and Access Link vehicles, and now requires that NJ TRANSIT and private-carriers limit vehicles to the maximum seated capacity, effective at 8 p.m. July 15.
“As we continue on our road back, we are seeing increases in ridership which are quickly approaching 50% of the stated capacity of NJ TRANSIT and private-carrier vehicles,” stated Murphy. “To ensure New Jerseyans can get to and from their jobs and that the system continues operating efficiently, we are allowing our transit providers to resume operations at full seated capacity.”
According to a release, the governor’s executive order continues mitigation efforts that were previously implemented, including requiring workers and customers to wear face coverings while on all buses, trains, light rail vehicles, and Access Link vehicles. This order extends face covering requirements for workers and customers to the indoor premises of trains, buses, stations, or facilities owned or operated by NJ TRANSIT or private-carriers, as well as the outdoor portion of stations where social distancing is not practicable. The only exceptions for these face covering requirements are when wearing a face covering would inhibit that individual’s health or where the individual is under 2 years of age.
The order also explicitly prohibits the consumption of food or beverages and smoking in all trains, buses, and vehicles that are operated by NJ TRANSIT, private carriers, and Employer Provided Transportation Services.
The order also imposes certain mitigation efforts on employers that provide transportation services to workers or employees to get to, return from, or move within or among worksites that are not otherwise available to the general public.
For a copy of Executive Order No. 165, please click here.