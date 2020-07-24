Crest Officers Honored by Commissioners for Recent Police Work

WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest honored two of its police officers, at the regular bimonthly meeting of its Board of Commissioners July 22.
According to a release, David Thompson, Wildwood Crest commissioner of Public Safety, read aloud commendation letters presented to Sgt. Matthew Christopher Webb and Cpl. William Gianakopoulos for their efforts during two separate incidents that occurred during the same work shift recently.
At approximately 1 a.m. July 6, Webb and Gianakopoulos were instrumental in the safe evacuation of borough residents and a family pet during a structure fire, at a home on Buttercup Road. Both officers entered the exited the burning structure multiple times to help bring the family and its dog to safety.
Later that morning, at approximately 5 a.m., Webb and Gianakopoulous responded to a report of a possibly armed male subject who was following a female pedestrian on Seaview Avenue. The officers located the male subject hiding behind a vehicle while in possession of two knives. The officers were able to quickly detain the male subject without further incident.
The actions of the police officers “are indicative of the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s professionalism and dedication to ensure the ultimate well being of our citizens and visitors,” read the commendation, which was signed by Thompson and fellow borough commissioners Don Cabrera and Joyce Gould. “Thank you for your exceptional service to the community. You have made all of us in Wildwood Crest tremendously proud.”
Webb has been a full-time police officer in the Borough of Wildwood Crest for the past 13 years. Gianakopoulos has served the borough in a full-time capacity for the past three-and-a-half years.