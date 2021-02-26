To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 26: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 23 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,828 Covid-19 cases during the pandemic, 6,299 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 347 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 25, for a total of 10,194 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 27,546 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The New Jersey Covid-19 Activity Level Report is at moderate statewide for the first time since Nov. 7. Only two of the six areas of the state remain at high, while the other four, including the section of the state that Cape May County is in are at moderate.
The report has four levels, including low, moderate, high and very high. It helps schools make determinations on how to respond to the pandemic. The South East, where Cape May County is located, has been moderate for the past two weeks. The declining case rate and percent positivity are key metrics that have come down to put the Southeast and the entire state at moderate.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.