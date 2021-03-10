To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed SJR82 March 9, which designates that date of each year as “Covid-19 Heroes Day,” in New Jersey, according to a release.
“From nurses and doctors to grocery store workers and law enforcement, countless essential workers have been working day and night to serve New Jerseyans during these trying times,” stated Murphy. “It is my honor to sign this bill recognizing the heroic efforts of those who have been serving on the front lines. These heroes have brought us to this moment where we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“Too often, essential workers in this state go unseen and toil for years without being recognized for the tremendous, selfless service they provide to our state, and to its people,” stated Sen. Vin Copal (D-11th) “Establishing March 9 as ‘Covid-19 Heroes Day’ is a way of saying thank you to those who have gone well beyond the call of duty, especially during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, often putting their own health and safety on the line for the welfare of their fellow New Jerseyans. All of our essential workers are ‘heroes’ in every sense of the word and deserve recognition for the work they have done and continue to do for the greater good of our state.”
“Essential workers in multiple occupations valiantly mobilized to help New Jersey residents during this formidable pandemic, jeopardizing their own health and well-being and placing their lives at risk,” stated Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-25th). “Our health care professionals, first responders, caregivers, and so many other essential workers have well-earned the recognition of ‘Covid-19 Heroes Day.’ By any measure, these selfless individuals are indeed heroes who displayed great courage and fearlessness in the face of the coronavirus, and I am proud to honor them for their service and sacrifice.”
“Essential workers are undeniably the heroes of this pandemic,” stated Assemblymembers Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-37th) and Annette Chaparro (D-33rd), in a joint statement. “Childcare providers, foodservice and grocery store employees, transportation and postal workers, warehouse employees, first responders, healthcare professionals, and all other frontline workers have all kept New Jersey running through an unprecedented crisis. Without them, where would we be?
Every day, they have risked their health and safety in order to ensure the well-being of families and communities throughout our state. Designating a Covid-19 Heroes Day is a way for us to thank our essential workers and make New Jersey never forgets their hard work, dedication and heroism.”
“We couldn’t have survived this past year if it weren’t for the selflessness of health care workers, postal employees, first responders, bus drivers, grocery store clerks and so many more essential employees,” stated Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-25th). “They risked their own lives and safety to ensure that all New Jersey residents had their needs met during the Covid-19 pandemic. This day will give us all a moment to pause and reflect on what ‘essential’ really means and thank these heroes who put the needs of others above their own during this time in our state’s history.”
“Our lifeline food industry workforce heeded the call, serving our state in a time of crisis to keep New Jersey residents fed and supplied during the tremendous uncertainty of this global pandemic,” stated Linda Doherty, president and chief executive officer of the New Jersey Food Council. “The NJFC is in full support of Gov. Murphy’s action to create 'Covid-19 Heroes Day,' serving as a constant reminder of the service of these professionals at a time when their dedication and spirit was needed most.”
“Where would New Jersey be without our COVID heroes,” stated Cathy Bennett, president and chief executive officer of the New Jersey Hospital Association. “Our superheroes protect the health and well-being of Garden State residents when they need it most. Thank you to Gov. Murphy and the Legislature for ensuring that their selfless acts will be remembered for years to come.”