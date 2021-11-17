WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) is drafting legislation that would prevent any entity from imposing a Covid vaccine mandate, and will vote “no” on the reconciliation bill, his office said in a pair of statements.
Vaccine Mandates
Vaccine mandates have become commonplace in workplaces in both the public and private sectors as well as at restaurants, arenas and other venues, as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic and a full reopening of the economy.
"Vaccine mandates are putting our first responders, firefighters, and police officers, who did not have the opportunity to work remote during the pandemic, at risk of losing their jobs," Van Drew stated in the release.
Van Drew blames vaccine mandates for supply chain disruptions which have impacted businesses nationwide.
“The rippling effects from these vaccine mandates have resulted in one of the most severe supply chain crisis and labor shortages this country has ever seen. Vaccine mandates, despite outpouring backlash from millions of Americans and a lack of consideration from [President Joe Biden's] administration for natural immunity, will only exacerbate this issue,” Van Drew stated.
Reconciliation Bill
The reconciliation bill is expected to hit the House floor soon, however Van Drew said in a statement he opposes several parts of the proposed legislation.
"Without an official score from the Congressional Budget Office we will not know the true cost of this package and how much it will actually cost the American taxpayer,” the congressman stated.
Van Drew wrote up a list of problems he has with the bill:
- $100 billion towards immigration, but not a single penny towards border security.
- Fails to include Hyde Amendment protections.
- $80 billion towards the IRS to spy on the American people.
- Over $400 billion in small business tax hikes.
- $800 billion in tax hikes on American businesses that will kill U.S. jobs.
- $330 billion in new spending that includes incentives to stay at home rather than go to work.
- $550 billion in Green New Deal subsidies for the wealthy and big corporations.
- Amnesty or any payments for illegal immigrants.