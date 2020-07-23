WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest is set to install extensions to a handful of its beach walkways on a trial basis in an effort to ease access to the beach for its residents and visitors.
According to a release, the borough is leasing AccessDeck walkway extensions that will be placed at the following beach entrances: Buttercup Road, Columbine Road, Rambler Road, Miami Avenue and St. Louis Avenue. AccessDeck matting will be placed at the end of the wooden beach walkways at each of those streets, except Miami Avenue.
At Miami Avenue, the wooden beach access walkway will be replaced by AccessDeck and extended easterly to near the high-tide line. These extensions will add approximately 125 feet of walkway surfacing to each of those beach access paths. The walkway extensions are set by in place no later than July 31 and will remain in place through late September.
According to its website, AccessDeck is made from a high-density polyethylene material that provides a firm support base and traction. AccessDeck matting offers a pedestrian and wheelchair friendly non-slip trip designed to provide a safe and comfortable accessway to the beach.
This Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-approved decking is widely used in other shore communities and is approved by the Christopher Reeve Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.
The borough is leasing the AccessDeck walkway matting after numerous requests from members of the public to extend beach access walkways. The AccessDeck walkway matting will remain in place for the remainder of the summer to ensure that the product holds up to expectations.
“Many residents and visitors have requested that that borough look into extending our beach walkways,” stated Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera. “Wildwood Crest has one of the best beaches on the East Coast and while its vast width protects us greatly from storm surge and other weather-related issues, that width can be difficult to navigate for some of the people who visit our beach. We’re optimistic that this AccessDeck matting will be received well by the public and will aid in making travels to the beach safer and easier. If so, the borough will explore installing AccessDeck matting at the end of all of its beach access walkways.”
Those wishing to comment on the AccessDeck walkway matting should email info@wildwoodcrest.org.
For more information, contact the Borough of Wildwood Crest at (609) 522-5176.