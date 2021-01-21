Cape May Logo - Use This One

CAPE MAY - Almost one year ago, the Cape May Taxpayers Association (TPA) made a presentation to Cape May City Council concerning budget and tax revenue practices.  

Over 60 presentation slides carried home the TPA message that inequities exist, and the city’s practices put too great a burden on the property taxpayer. 

The TPA called for a broadly representative advisory committee to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the city’s budget practices and recommend changes.  

A resolution establishing the committee was adopted by the council in March 2020, before the pandemic forced major alterations to conducting public meetings. 

A resolution adopted Jan. 19 names nine members to the new advisory committee, including Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan as council liaison. The other members named represent various community organizations, along with two members listed as residents.  

The list of membership, including changes or additions, will be posted to the city's website. 

