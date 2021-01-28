To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 48 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,839 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,132 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 411 doses of the Covid vaccine on Jan. 27, for a total of 4,498 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 9,958 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The past seven days have seen a significant decrease in Covid cases in Cape May County.
Cases were down 25% from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, when compared to the seven days prior. This decrease in cases matches other key metrics.
According to covidactnow.com, the transmission rate in the county is .97, and any number below 1 means that the spread of Covid is slower.
