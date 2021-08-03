NORTH WILDWOOD - City Council members, during their July 20 meeting, amended an ordinance on first reading regarding parking.
The updated ordinance will no longer read “parking meters,” but instead “fees for parking” to accommodate the ParkMobile app, an alternative payment method to parking meters. The amendment was made to reflect both payment options.
In addition, the amended ordinance also details speed limit updates to Surf Avenue, Seaview Court, Seaspray Court, Seabreeze Court, East Marina Court and West Marina Court.
The amendment also added that motorists must pay for parking on certain streets on either side of Central Avenue during specific hours.
Beginning May 15 and lasting until the last Sunday in October annually, “It shall be unlawful for the owner or operator of a vehicle to cause, allow, permit or suffer any such vehicle to remain in a parking space on the streets or areas… west of Central Avenue, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 a.m., inclusive, and east of Central Avenue, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 a.m., inclusive, without first having paid the requisite fee at a centralized payment station or by mobile parking app. No vehicle shall be permitted to remain in a parking space during said hours beyond the period of time covered by the payment of the appropriate fee.”
Also, no emergency parking will be allowed on 15th Avenue, according to the amendment.