COURT HOUSE - Sept. 19: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting eight new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,287, including 90 deaths.
“Now that we are entering into respiratory season, it is going to be more important than ever for individuals to stay home if sick. We urge individuals who think they have COVID-19 or have been diagnosed to stay home and isolate themselves from others,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County healht officer.
When an individual is identified as a positive COVID-19 case they will be asked to isolate. Isolation is when a sick individual is kept from others to help stop the spread of a disease. Unlike quarantine, which is when an individual who is possibly exposed is kept from others to help stop the spread of a disease.
If you have any of the following symptoms, Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and or diarrhea, it is important that you isolate and call your primary care physician to determine what your next step should be. COVID-19 isolation recommendations can vary from person to person. Specific instructions will be given to an individual on a case by case basis.
For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with an improvement of other symptoms (CDC,2020). A limited number of persons with severe illness may produce replication-competent virus beyond 10 days that may warrant extending the duration of isolation and precautions for up to 20 days after symptom onset; consider a consultation with infection control experts.
For persons who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.