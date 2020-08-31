WEST WILDWOOD – Using grants, in part, from state and federal agencies, West Wildwood will make major upgrades to its deteriorating sanitary sewer systems.
The U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) contributed grant money, totaling almost $1.3 million, to the project, which will cover more than half of the overall cost.
The USDA will also issue the borough a loan of almost $1 million.
The project will replace the sewer system on Poplar Avenue, between Arion and J avenues, and on G Avenue, from Poplar to Glenwood avenues.
The project was deemed necessary after the borough used a $30,000 USDA Search grant to assess the sewer system’s condition. The USDA said, in a release, that “current conditions led to sinkholes in the roadway, frequent pipe repairs, and potential contamination of groundwater.”
Mayor Christopher Fox commended the borough staff for their hard work securing the grant money at a public meeting Aug. 20. “It’s unheard of for a town our size to do that,” Fox said.