AVALON – The planned expansion and renovations to Avalon’s fire house moved closer to reality Aug. 25, when town Administrator Scott Wahl told borough council that the project’s construction bids were competitive, providing the borough with a clear road forward.

While no formal action was taken at council’s work session, Wahl said that a $6.5 million bid, from Arthur J. Ogren Inc., of Vineland, may be the one that proceeds for the council’s approval.

The company built the two-story police building, including additions and alterations to the existing fire station.

Fire Chief Ed Dean said the expansion of the fire station was necessitated by the need to store equipment not part of the department’s inventory when the station was designed and built, in the 1980s.

