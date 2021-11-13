DT Logo

DENNISVILLE – Municipal Engineer Mike Fralinger updated Dennis Township Committee, at their Nov. 9 meeting, about two municipal projects.  

The first is the Chestnut Street project, which, per Fralinger, “all the stormwater improvements have been installed and the contractor plans to start milling and paving next week. The township survey crew will be on site this week to perform the topographic survey.  

"The second project is the township’s 2021 capital road improvements work, and for that, the contractor will begin the Tressler Road drainage improvements this week.” 

