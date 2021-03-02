TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy March 1 announced the expansion of eligibility for more frontline essential workers and high-risk groups in New Jersey’s Covid vaccination program.
According to a release, eligible groups include educators and staff in pre-K through 12th-grade settings, childcare workers, and transportation workers, among others.
“Our administration has built the infrastructure – including nearly 300 vaccination sites across the state – needed to support New Jersey’s Covid-19 vaccination demand,” stated Murphy. “As the federal government continues to make more vaccine doses available, we are confident in our ability to expand our vaccination program to reach more of our essential workers and vulnerable populations. Our goal is to provide every New Jerseyan with a vaccine when it is available and they are eligible.”
“As vaccine supply increases, this phased expansion of new eligibility groups keeps New Jersey moving forward toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of the eligible adult population,” stated New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
Beginning March 15, the following categories are eligible for vaccination:
- Educators, including support staff, in pre-K through 12th-grade settings
- Childcare workers in licensed and registered settings
- Public and local transportation workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, and airport employees;
- New Jersey Transit workers
- Motor Vehicle Commission staff;
- Public safety workers who are not sworn law enforcement or fire professionals, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors
- Migrant farmworkers
- Members of tribal communities
- Individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters.
Additionally, beginning March 29, frontline essential workers in the following categories are also eligible for vaccination:
- Food production, agriculture, and food distribution
- Eldercare and support
- Warehousing and logistics
- Social services support staff
- Elections personnel
- Hospitality
- Medical supply chain
- Postal and shipping services
- Clergy
- Judicial system
Additionally, the eligibility list will indicate that all individuals ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that increase the risk or might increase the risk of severe illness from the virus, are eligible for the Covid vaccination.
For more information about eligibility, statewide vaccination site locations, and to preregister for vaccination, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/vaccine
For more information on CDC criteria for eligibility, please click here.