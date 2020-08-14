PETERSBURG – During public comment at the Aug. 10 Upper Township Committee meeting, a Strathmere resident queried committee members as to what they could do to alleviate the ever-worsening problem of illegal parking on Commonwealth Avenue, along the municipality’s beach area.
Earlier this year, the county decided to carve out a biking/walking lane along the west side of the busy thoroughfare for safety reasons, given the many accidents that occur there, especially during the summer.
The committee resolved to approach the state troopers, located at the Woodbine Barracks, for greater enforcement of the no-parking areas, including more aggressive ticketing, more signage, indicating no parking, and possibly work with the county to create tow-away zones.