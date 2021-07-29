UT Logo

PETERSBURG - Mayor Richard Palombo informed Upper Township Committee, at its July 26 meeting, that he was working with the county to make Marshallville Bridge, near Route 49, in Tuckahoe, a permanent pedestrian walkway. 

“Residents have long wanted the bridge issue resolved and made safe for pedestrians, while banning cars from traversing it. With summer traffic, some drivers are trying to use it as a short cut, creating problems for everyone, including themselves, since they get stuck. The county also will try to preserve a couple of concrete pillars from the bridge since they are of historical interest.”

