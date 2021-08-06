CAPE MAY - Cape May Aug. 3 received New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) approval to put well no. 6 back into service.
Mayor Zack Mullock stated, “I want to thank our Water Department for all their hard work. When we first came into office, in January of this year, two of our four wells were not functioning. Over the previous two summers, the city was forced to purchase water from Lower Township because we were unable to meet the needs of our residents and visitors. Water is one of the government’s most basic functions, we moved this issue to the top of the new city council’s list of priorities.”
According to a municipal release, after a couple of months of finger-pointing between the engineer, the installer and the manufacturer, the city engaged an independent consultant, Dennis Gaughan.
“We called in an experienced well driller. Dennis immediately began working through the problems, potentially saving the city millions.” This is the first time in years that Cape May is fully operational, with all four wells up and running.
“Our water department really turned it around. I especially want to thank Rob Cummiskey and Joe Mendo, who do a wonderful job. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
The city recently received a $400,000 grant for the installation of a dedicated 12-inch raw water main from well No. 8 to the desalination facility to provide greater operational flexibility and improved resiliency on the raw water supply system. The city also recently completed a $1 million project bringing a water transmission line directly from the water plant, across the tidal marsh, and into the center of town.
“Fixing the wells was the first step; at the same time, we have begun planning for the future to make sure we provide the finest water possible to our citizens. We have hired an engineer to prepare a conceptual site and integration plan showing alternatives for the expansion identified in a previous needs assessment. Preliminary cost estimates for each conceptual site plan alternative will be a part of the report. We have already made the necessary changes to fund the project and have applied for multiple grants. When the desalination plant was first completed, it was the envy of every municipality. We look forward to returning it to that position.”