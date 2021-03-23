To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 23: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 35 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,528 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,043 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 73-year-old Upper Township woman from the coronavirus.
"In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 175 doses of the Covid vaccine March 22, for a total of 13,608 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 51,668 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County has experienced a slight decrease in new Covid cases. According to the numbers from the Cape May County Department of Health, cases were down 4%, when comparing March 16 through March 22, compared to the seven days prior. Total statewide cases are on the rise, however, which is why residents need to continue to follow social distancing protocols. These steps include keeping 6 feet of distance, wearing a face covering, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and sanitizing high touch areas.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.