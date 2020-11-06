CAPE MAY - Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. gained Cape May City Council agreement Nov. 4 for the electronic sale of beach tags.
Saying it was time to “enter the 21st century,” Inderwies said the city would pilot the innovation this year with only seasonal tags.
The council approved a no-bid agreement with VIPLY, LLC, makers of a software platform that will provide the electronic sale of tags as a service to residents and visitors.
A processing fee for each transaction is passed onto the buyer of the tags. There is no cost to the city for the service.
The process works through a free app that a visitor can download to a smartphone. The app records the purchase. Once in Cape May, the individual activates the app and can scan in at city kiosks to receive their tags.
All existing processes for purchasing tags remain in effect. The electronic purchase is an “additional option,” according to Inderwies.