WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) voted no on a bill to fund a database to track who has been vaccinated.

H.R.550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, would provide $400 million in taxpayer dollars to fund a computer database that would track and record when vaccine doses have been administered, according to a release from Van Drew's office. 

"This bill is another attempt by House Democrats to extend their government overreach by tracking unvaccinated individuals and recording personal health decisions made by the American people," stated Van Drew. "This majority in Congress is doing everything in their power to seize control of Americans and exert federal control in every aspect of our daily lives."

