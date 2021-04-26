To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 26: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 13 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,480 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,028 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 84-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 47,426 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 37,384 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
New Covid protocols will be put into place in New Jersey beginning on May 10 for certain indoor events. Gov. Phil Murphy announced that indoor room capacities will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for private catered events, which include weddings and school proms, political events, funerals, memorial services and performances. Dance floors will be allowed to be open at private catered events with masking and social distancing requirements in place.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.