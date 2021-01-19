To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 19: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 74 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,407 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,647 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, a 91-year-old West Cape May woman and a 67-year-old Middle Township man.
“Celebrating the lives of two good citizens of Cape May County and mourning their passing,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “They are remembered in our thoughts and prayers.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 5,591 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County.
The post-holiday increase of Covid cases appears to be tailing off, and cases are down statewide week-over-week. The seven-day average of Covid cases is down 6% from a week ago. The rate of transmission is slightly down from the high it reached in this most recent increase at 1.11 from 1.12.
It continues to be important for residents to wear a face covering, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, and to practice social distancing.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.