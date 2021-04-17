Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - At its April 13 meeting, Sea Isle City Council members introduced an ordinance establishing citywide standards prohibiting the sale and/or operation of any marijuana manufacturing, cultivation, smoking and other related activities.  

The ordinance is similar to those introduced by other shore towns. The second reading and public comment opportunity is slated for the May 11 council meeting. 

