DT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Mayor Zeth Matalucci informed Dennis Township Committee and the public at the committee’s June 22 meeting that the municipality received a Small Cities grant for $363,000.  

The funds will be used to upgrade Chestnut Park, including bleachers, walkways, basketball court and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) enhancements.  

“This is great news for all Dennis residents, and we’re very pleased with the award that will expand and improve the equipment and amenities in this well-used park,” said Matalucci. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments