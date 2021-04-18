Avalon Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – Avalon Borough Council has long resisted calls from residents for livestream remote access to council meetings. Council President John McCorristin supports the move, but has frequently said he is unsure he has the votes on the council “to make it happen.” 

The council April 14 discussed two livestream options, one involving an unmanned, fixed-position camera and the other making use of a camera operator, who could direct the camera throughout the ongoing council meeting. 

In a year in which so many governing bodies turned to virtual meeting software, like Zoom, the council discussion, in Avalon, did not involve the use of such software, despite the many options the software affords beyond basic livestreaming. 

The meeting saw support from residents during public comment, but ended with no hint of how broad or narrow support may be on council for adding remote video access to public meetings. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments