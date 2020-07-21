WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced July 21 that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released its second round of Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments.
According to a release, included in this second round of funding are several local hospitals: Ocean Medical Center, Cape Regional Health System, Southern Ocean Medical Center, Salem Medical Center, Shore Medical Center, and Inspira Health Network. Van Drew has been working with HHS for months to ensure that the local hospitals that missed funding in the first disbursement were not overlooked in the recent disbursements.
“Too often South Jersey is overlooked, and I am pleased to announce that our local hospitals did not fall through the cracks of bureaucracy,” stated Van Drew. “Our local hospitals are the frontline of the fight against Coronavirus, and I am proud to have worked with Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan and the administration to ensure our South Jersey hospitals have more of the resources they need. I promised them that."