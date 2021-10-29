Wildwood Boardwalk Option - File Photo

WILDWOOD - Commissioners, during an Oct. 20 special meeting, approved a resolution awarding a bid for a contractor to perform Boardwalk rehabilitation.  

The municipality advertised for bids from individuals, as well as firms, to “provide construction services for the rehabilitation of the Wildwood Boardwalk,” according to the resolution.  

The city received six bids for the project. L. Feriozzi Concrete Co. was awarded the $3.5 million bid. 

The work will be performed on portions of the Wildwood Boardwalk, from Oak to Maple avenues. The rehabilitation could include updates to the boards and other wooden beams, other timber structures, lighting, railings, stairs, and some concrete structures. 

project start date has not yet been selected, but itlikely to begin sometime in 2022. 

