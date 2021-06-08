Breath Easy Sign with Frank Mc Monagle and Joe O'Donnell.jpg

Frank McMonagle and Joe O'Donnell install a new sign reminding visitors of Cape May of its newly enacted no smoking policy.

Smoke Free Beach Sign.jpg

Flags at Cape May beach entrances remind beachgoers to stay smoke-free.

CAPE MAY - The long, sought-after sea breezes of Cape May will now be even fresher, thanks to the city’s new move to prohibit smoking in any form in public spaces, including the Washington Street Mall.

According to a release, City Manager Michael Voll is utilizing courtesy signs, stating “Breathe Easy this property is Smoke Free,” along the Promenade and both sides of the Washington Street Mall.

The signs come courtesy of Tobacco Free for a Healthy New Jersey (TFHNJ), funded through the New Jersey Department of Health, Office of Tobacco Control. TFHNJ works to reduce tobacco use and the negative impact of secondhand smoke throughout all counties in New Jersey.

Banner flags will also greet beachgoers at beach entrances, welcoming all to enjoy the smoke-free beaches.

This continues Cape May’s mission of providing a clean, safe and healthy environment for our community and visitors.

Interested organizations can learn more about tobacco free for a Healthy New Jersey by visiting www.tobaccofreenj.com.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9540.

