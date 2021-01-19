Avalon Logo

AVALON – The Avalon Community Center was temporarily repurposed as a Cape May County Health Department vaccination site. As the vaccine program continues to roll out in the county, state dashboard figures show 5,253 doses were administered to county residents, as of Jan. 18. 

The center serves as a centrally located site, as the county begins to expand the vaccination program beyond the initial priority groups of frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff.  

Some county seniors began receiving notices to make appointments for vaccination. The notices were sent in emails from the county’s registration system. Those not preregistered may do so, at https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/. 

