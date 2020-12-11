TRENTON - A Supreme Court order, signed Dec. 10 by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, formally establishes that retired attorneys may provide pro bono legal services without jeopardizing their retired status.
“Retired attorneys bring valued expertise and experience to the practice of law. The court’s order serves as a reminder that they are permitted and encouraged to volunteer their services during this time of great need,” Rabner stated.
According to a release, in New Jersey, retired attorneys are eligible to claim exemptions from annual assessment fees and Continuing Legal Education (CLE) requirements if their only participation in any legal practice is as a volunteer for legal services of New Jersey or another certified organization. A retired attorney who seeks to claim those exemptions must complete and submit a required form to the Judiciary.
Retired attorneys were first made eligible for exemptions from fees and CLE requirements, in 2010, through a notice to the bar. This order formalizes that exemption, in a court rule.