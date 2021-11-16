TRENTON – Households with overdue electric and natural gas bills have until Dec. 15 to apply for utility relief, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
In a release, the DCA said it issued notice to approximately 350,000 households behind in their electric and gas bills to inform them about assistance to pay their utility arrearages and to urge them to immediately apply for help since the assistance is available for a limited time only.
“The application period to receive help with past due electric and gas bills is closing soon. We are imploring people who need assistance to take advantage of this opportunity before it ends next month,” Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner, stated.
Households that might have misplaced the letter, didn’t open it, or forgot about it can visit https://bit.ly/3Cop0XM and enter their utility account number to see if they qualify for arrears assistance, according to the release.
Households that are having difficulty applying are encouraged to contact the nonprofit community organization in their county of residence that is working with DCA to provide application assistance. A list of the community organizations providing such assistance is available at https://bit.ly/31VDqSL.
“Community groups across the state are standing by ready to assist people who may need help completing and submitting the application. This utility relief may cover most, if not all, of what people owe, but they have to act now,” Oliver continued.
New Jersey’s grace period for paying overdue utility bills is set to expire on Dec. 31 after which utilities can be disconnected for non-payment.