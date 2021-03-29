COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Divisions of Social Services, Aging and Disability Services, and Veterans’ Services will be moving from their current location, at 4005 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, to the new County Commons, at 3801 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, Unit 4, effective March 30.
“We are excited to have our Human Services staff join the state Department of Labor, Cape May County One-Stop, and the Cape May Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) currently operating at County Commons to offer a true “one-stop” ability to obtain benefits and services," stated Cape May County Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeffrey Pierson. "This move will be seamless and will have no impact on operations or services.”
According to a release, Cape May County Divisions of Social Services, Aging and Disability Services, and Veterans’ Services continue to operate under Covid mitigation protocols and are still only minimally open to the public. In-person assistance with appointments may be possible in the near future.
All phone and fax numbers will remain the same. The public is asked to call the following if they need assistance:
- Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services 609-886-2784
- Cape May County Division of Veterans’ Services 609-886-2763
- Cape May County Division of Social Services 609-886-6200 ext. 2329
Applications for WFNJ GA/TANF, SNAP, or NJ Family Care may be completed online at www.njhelps.org. Email and fax communication to socialservices@cmcbss.com, fax to 609-889-9332.