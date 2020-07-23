Jeff Van Drew

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) introduced the Workforce Recovery and Training Services Act July 22.

According to a release, the legislation is designed to address the needs of workers in a post-COVID-19 job market. It authorizes the Department of Labor to disburse $3.5 billion to states, with priority given to higher impacted areas. Sen. Steven Daines (R-Mont.) introduced the Senate companion legislation earlier this week.

The legislation includes:

  • Increased funding for online training, especially for vital jobs in fields like technology and health care.
  • Incentivizes for the hiring and training by employers for in-demand skills.
  • Providing localities expanded employment and reemployment services; also includes online services in areas where in-person support is not possible.

"We are living in a world that has been changed by COVID, and our legislative priorities need to support our communities and our workers to address the needs of our new environment,” stated Van Drew “The Workforce Recovery and Training Services Act will ensure that those that are the hardest-hit in our community are able to receive necessary preparation for new opportunities."

